Trump, Biden, Virginia leaders issue statements regarding violence in Washington, DC

(WDBJ) - President Trump and Virginia leaders have taken to social media to comment on protests and riots in Washington, DC Wednesday, as Congress was working to count electoral college votes for president.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.



Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

Every American has a precious constitutional right to protest.

Violence is never the answer. I am calling on everyone, especially Virginians and #VA05 to please protest peacefully.

We are thankful for Capitol Police who are courageously doing their jobs to keep everyone safe. — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) January 6, 2021

Thanks for your concern — I am safe and sheltering in place with other senators. Please join me in praying for our country, and for our fellow Americans to do the right thing. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 6, 2021

The Capitol is the place where Americans debate issues peacefully and according to our rules and Constitution. It should not be subject to break-ins and violence. Its occupiers must leave and face justice, and the business of the people must continue. — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) January 6, 2021

While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms. — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) January 6, 2021

Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert:

“When tens of thousands of Second Amendment supporters marched to the Virginia Capitol to peacefully seek redress of grievances, we stood proudly with them. The right to protest is fundamental to our nation. It is a God-given right.

“But what has occurred at the U.S. Capitol today is inexcusable. It is not a protest. It is a riot masquerading as a protest. We are a nation of laws. When we have differences, including over the conduct and method of elections, we settle them according to law. Courts, legislatures, and votes determine the shape of our nation, not mobs who cause destruction and attack law enforcement.

“Those in the Capitol building should leave immediately. Those who refuse should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, just as we insisted for rioters who looted and burned our cities over the summer. The time for an end to this madness has long since passed.

“Virginians are the inheritors of more than 400 years of democracy. Our forefathers were only able to give us this system of self government by respecting its institutions and recognizing that we are a Commonwealth of laws. We cannot, and will not, surrender this gift to the whims of any angry mob.”

My staff and I are safe right now—following the instructions of Capitol Police and praying for the safety of Capitol workers, members of the press, and all here in Washington today. This violence must end now. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 6, 2021

People in public service shouldn't fear for their lives like they have in DC today. We cannot take our democracy for granted. People are hurting and struggling during COVID that is where our focus should be, not violently disrupting the peaceful transition of power. — Sam Rasoul (@Sam_Rasoul) January 6, 2021

