Rockbridge County’s Pink Cadillac Diner looks to a brighter 2021

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s hard to miss the Pink Cadillac diner. It’s a sprawling bright pink building with an eponymous Pink Cadillac out front.

“It’s a destination restaurant,” said Brian Torrance, the Pink Cadillac’s owner. “People come here on purpose to come to the Pink Cadillac.”

But the Pink Cadillac Diner came near closing over the summer.

“It was a very emotional period for us,” Torrance said. “I had never had to lay off a complete staff before.”

The dining room was empty, they went to just two meals a day, and customers could only get takeout.

The only savior was crowds waiting to get into the neighboring Virginia Safari Park, packed as parents sought some activity that was open.

“There would be days when there would be lines of traffic out here,” Torrance remembered. “And here we are doing take out only, and doing a fair amount of that.”

But now the open sign is on again, and starting with New Year’s, breakfast is being served.

“Kind of a new year, new hope kind of thing,” said Torrance.

And as customers discover that the Pink Cadillac is open again, its owner hopes things will continue into recovery.

“It’s very tricky,” he said. “And now we’re entering our two slowest months of the year. So hopefully things sort of stay okay.”

