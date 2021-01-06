Advertisement

Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office

State of Emergency
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: In an update Thursday afternoon, Governor Ralph Northam said he was extending the deployment of the Virginia National Guard through at least January 20, President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

Northam also tweeted he believes President Trump is a danger to the country, saying, “The sooner he is out, the better.”

EARLIER: Governor Ralph Northam has issued a State of Emergency in Virginia to allow the state to respond to requests for assistance from Washington, DC, after violent protests there Wednesday.

The governor has also declared a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Alexandria and Arlington.

