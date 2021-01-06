Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: In an update Thursday afternoon, Governor Ralph Northam said he was extending the deployment of the Virginia National Guard through at least January 20, President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.
Northam also tweeted he believes President Trump is a danger to the country, saying, “The sooner he is out, the better.”
I’ve now been working for over 24 hours to help Washington D.C. keep peace in the nation’s capital.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021
In case it wasn’t already clear: the current President poses a danger to our country every minute he holds office.
The sooner he is out, the better.
EARLIER: Governor Ralph Northam has issued a State of Emergency in Virginia to allow the state to respond to requests for assistance from Washington, DC, after violent protests there Wednesday.
The governor has also declared a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Alexandria and Arlington.
At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021
I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond.
My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021
Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers.
