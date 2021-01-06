Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: In an update Thursday afternoon, Governor Ralph Northam said he was extending the deployment of the Virginia National Guard through at least January 20, President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

I'm extending Virginia's National Guard deployment at least through Jan. 20, based on conversations this morning with our emergency teams and Washington D.C. Virginia state police also remain on the ground.



We will be there until President-Elect Biden is officially sworn in. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021

Northam also tweeted he believes President Trump is a danger to the country, saying, “The sooner he is out, the better.”

I’ve now been working for over 24 hours to help Washington D.C. keep peace in the nation’s capital.



In case it wasn’t already clear: the current President poses a danger to our country every minute he holds office.



The sooner he is out, the better. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021

EARLIER: Governor Ralph Northam has issued a State of Emergency in Virginia to allow the state to respond to requests for assistance from Washington, DC, after violent protests there Wednesday.

The governor has also declared a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Alexandria and Arlington.

At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.



I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.



Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.