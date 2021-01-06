Advertisement

Steps to keep in mind for Dry January participants

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Many participate in what’s called “Dry January.” That’s when you stay sober for the entire month. One counselor says if you participate, it’s important to first ask yourself why.

Dale Pickett is a local counselor who specializes in substance abuse and co-founded Rocktown Counseling. He says the benefits of participating depending on the person. People may give up alcohol for the month to support a friend, or just doing it to see if they feel better.

He says once you figure out the “why”, the next steps are making a change in routine and keeping a record or journal.

“It can also show us where errors might have come up, where we’re like oh, that didn’t go as well as I would like it to, but I have this kind of physical piece of evidence for myself to be able to see What’s going well and what’s helping, and perhaps what’s hindering,” Pickett said.

Pickett says if you’re having a hard time, it can be good to reach out for professional help.

