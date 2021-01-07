60-year-old man missing in Campbell County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 60-year-old James David Pruitt has been reported missing by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Pruitt is reported to have health issues and the police are asking the public for assistance in finding him.

Police report he was last seen in the Spring Hill area near 29N on Thursday, January 7th.

He is described as being approximately 6″1 tall, 195 pounds, with short salt and pepper hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt with dark blue jeans, And a Columbia brand gray and red jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Mr. Pruitt is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574.

