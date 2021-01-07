Advertisement

“Anti-American” and “appalling”: Virginia lawmakers react to Capitol violence

Republicans and Democrats condemned the unprecedented takeover of the seat of government
By Eric Miller
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t long after Senator Mark Warner tweeted out a picture of himself watching protesters through a Capitol door that things took a turn. As protesters began to storm the building, Warner and other lawmakers were ushered out of their chambers, and into a secure, undisclosed location.

There, Warner vowed on Twitter “this attack will not stop Congress from continuing the business of certifying the electoral college results.”

His colleague, Senator Tim Kaine, tweeted out “The violence we saw today was an anti-American, anti-democratic assault on our nation.”

Trump, Biden, Virginia leaders issue statements regarding violence in Washington, DC

Those words were echoed by Southwest Virginia’s Republican Representatives, all three Congressmen from our region condemning the violence.

Rep. Ben Cline said rioters “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Newly elected Rep. Bob Good called the protesters’ actions “appalling” and condemned the “violence, rioting and law breaking.” Morgan Griffith said the “occupiers must leave, and face justice.”

