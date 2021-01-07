Bacova Beer Co. uses beer runs to help survive the downturn

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Although they haven’t been around that long --“We opened November of 2018,” explained owner Seth Ellis -- the taproom at the Bacova Beer Company was already gaining popularity.

“You know, business is not bad,” Ellis said. “We do have a lot of locals who are die hard for us. We call them our dailies, because they’re in here basically every day.”

But then COVID came.

“The pandemic hit and we got shut down, and nobody knew what to do,” said Ellis. “It’s like, what do you do? How do we sell? How do we stay in business? How do we keep our customers? How do we serve our customers?”

Fortunately, Bacova had just started canning their beers, and that gave them an idea right out of “Animal House:” the Beer Run.

“First I just opened up to local people, and then I had a buddy in Blacksburg say: Hey, is Blacksburg local?” Ellis remembered. “You know, I was like, well, maybe, you know.”

Now they’re making beer runs as far as Charlottesville and Roanoke as well as Blacksburg, all ordered by customers via the website, including one this Friday.

“I haven’t counted it yet, but I know we have about four kegs and probably about 12 or 13 cases,” Ellis said about this week’s run.

Because, COVID or not, Seth Ellis wants to get his beer out to his fans.

“Yep,” he said, “If you order it, we’ll get it to you.”

