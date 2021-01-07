Cardinal Glass cuts ribbon on $8M expansion

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Cardinal Glass is celebrating an $8 million expansion at its Vinton plant.

The company held a ribbon cutting Thursday to mark the completion of a project nearly two years in the making.

The upgrades to the facility include an expanded cutting floor, new break room, and new training room.

The glass manufacturer has been in its Vinton location since 2004, and plant manager Todd Matthias says this project was necessary to help keep up with an increased demand for their products.

“We’ve seen, throughout our company, growth in the residential window business, so we supply that industry and we have a need on the east coast to increase our capacity,” Matthias said.

The Vinton plant has 200 employees and plans to add another 50 jobs in the near future.

