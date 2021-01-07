Chattanooga fires football assistant after ‘appalling’ Abrams tweet; coach is former Tech player

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP/WDBJ) — Chattanooga has fired an offensive line coach following a social media post denigrating both the state of Georgia and Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert.”

In the tweet caught by screen grabs, Chris Malone accused Abrams of “cheating in an election, again!!!” The Twitter account was deleted by Wednesday, and Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton on Thursday morning called the post appalling.

Chattanooga confirmed Malone had been fired but Wharton did not refer to Malone by name in his statement, saying the person responsible for the post is no longer a part of the Mocs’ program.

Malone is a former Virginia Tech all-conference lineman.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.