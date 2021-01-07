Advertisement

Chattanooga fires football assistant after ‘appalling’ Abrams tweet; coach is former Tech player

Democrat Stacey Abrams, walks on Senate floor before of members of Georgia's Electoral College...
Democrat Stacey Abrams, walks on Senate floor before of members of Georgia's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP/WDBJ) — Chattanooga has fired an offensive line coach following a social media post denigrating both the state of Georgia and Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert.”

In the tweet caught by screen grabs, Chris Malone accused Abrams of “cheating in an election, again!!!” The Twitter account was deleted by Wednesday, and Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton on Thursday morning called the post appalling.

Chattanooga confirmed Malone had been fired but Wharton did not refer to Malone by name in his statement, saying the person responsible for the post is no longer a part of the Mocs’ program.

Malone is a former Virginia Tech all-conference lineman.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest snow forecast for Friday's storm.
How much snow you can expect from Friday’s winter storm
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
ll
Governor urges vaccine use, as percentage of positive COVID tests continues rise in Virginia
The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Next round of wintry weather set to arrive Friday
State of Emergency
Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office

Latest News

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va) tweeted out this photo shortly before protesters began storming the...
“Anti-American” and “appalling”: Virginia lawmakers react to Capitol violence
An expert from Virginia Tech is weighing in on what the impact of Wednesday’s events at the...
Virginia Tech expert weighs in on American democracy after Wednesday’s events at Capitol
A selection committee of retired judges has chosen eight citizen members for Virginia's new...
Committee selects eight citizen members for new redistricting commission
Virginia State Capitol
Home healthcare workers make case for more state support