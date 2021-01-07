COVID hospitalizations and positive test percentage continue to rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 382,679 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 7, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,379 from the 377,300 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 5,387 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

4,463,768 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 16.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 16.7% reported Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 135,863 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia, up from 116,247 reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 5,275 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s count of 5,226.

3,000 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s count of 2,925.

32,368 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

