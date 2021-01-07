Advertisement

Hokies fall on the road to Louisville

Virginia Tech has now lost 17 in a row to the Cards
By Travis Wells
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, KY. (AP) -David Johnson felt relief as Louisville emerged with a tension-filled victory over No. 19 Virginia Tech.

Johnson scored 17 points, including a crucial free throw with five seconds left, and Louisville withstood a missed 3-point try at the buzzer, holding off No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 Wednesday night in a matchup of unbeaten Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

The Cardinals (8-1, 3-0) led 47-33 early in the second half before Tech closed within 72-71 on Keve Aluma’s two free throws with 6.6 seconds left. Johnson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and missed the second of two free throws, giving the Hokies (8-2, 2—1) a final chance. Tech quickly pushed the ball upcourt to Hunter Cattoor on the left side, but his long 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired, allowing Louisville to escape with first place.

“I was thinking, do not foul, and someone’s got to stop the ball,” Johnson said of the final seconds. “He got the shot off, too close. We’ve got to work on things like that.”

Said Virginia Tech Mike Young, “Johnson is a really good player and gave us a break missing that second foul down two. (Jalen) Cone was running in front of me, he came off a little rub action at the top with Keve (Aluma) not contested. He (Cattoor) missed the shot. Move on.”

Johnson made 5 of 10 shots from the field and 5 of 6 from the line. Carlik Jones scored 17 points and Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for Louisville, which won its fourth consecutive game overall and 17th in a row against the Hokies.

