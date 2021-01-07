Advertisement

Home healthcare workers make case for more state support

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The General Assembly session starts soon, and Wednesday morning Virginians shared their priorities with lawmakers.

Senator Emmett Hanger and Delegate Chris Hurst were two of the legislators who took part in a budget hearing for residents of western Virginia.

Among the speakers were advocates for home health care workers and caregivers who are paid by the state.

“If you do not raise the pay to ten dollars or more,” said Roanoker Steve Grammer, “people with disabilities will be forced into nursing homes.”

“We just want you to respect us, protect us and pay us,” said Nelson County resident Janet Boston. “We deserve better. We are saving lives.”

Lawmakers will act on the governor’s amendments to the two-year budget, during the session that begins next Wednesday.

