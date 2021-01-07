Next round of wintry weather set to arrive Friday
Get the latest timing and snowfall totals for your area
REST OF TODAY
Clouds enter Thursday afternoon and evening, but we remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. We continue to watch our next storm get together across Arkansas and head toward the Carolinas by Friday.
FRIDAY
It will be a battle of the colder, drier air to the north against the warmer, wetter air coming from the south on Friday. Models continue to place the heaviest burst of snow along the VA/NC border and Interstate 77 corridor Friday, extending down into the mountains of North Carolina. Any shift north would bring slightly higher totals along the US 460 corridor, which for now, appears to be the dividing line between seeing some snow (south) and not seeing much snow at all (north).
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Alerts for part of our region. The blue counties (Grayson/Patrick/Carroll) are where we expect the greatest impacts from the snow.
TIMING: Any moisture should enter from the south around/after sunrise Friday and may take some time to saturate the atmosphere. Roads will likely be ok for the morning commute as it could be late-morning morning before things truly get going. Mainly snow (and some rain) will linger throughout the day and into the evening before tapering off.
TODAY’S MODEL DISCUSSION: If we were to see the forecast trending one way or another, it would most likely trend on the lower side of our ranges. However, we forecast snowfall ranges for a reason. Snow is one of the hardest precipitation types to predict for our area. We’ve been forecasting here for nearly two decades and there will always be these very finicky setups where one little shift can remove snow entirely from an area. It happens. To have it go on the higher side of the numbers, we’d need to see either the storm strengthen some or a dramatic shift northward. Neither have been indicated in most models.
|TRACE
|TRACE to 2″
|2″ to 4″
|4″-6″
|Hot Springs
Lexington
Raphine
Covington
Iron Gate
Lewisburg
Fincastle
|Roanoke
Rocky Mount
Bedford
SML
Fincastle
New Castle
|Wytheville
Independence
Galax
Blacksburg
Martinsville
Danville
Stuart
Radford
Bluefield
|Mount Rogers
Mountains of North Carolina
**We may see this area expand
to include parts of the VA/NC border
near the Southside if the storm shifts north.
ROAD IMPACTS: Road pavement temperatures will likely be near or slightly above freezing during the onset of precipitation early Friday morning. Slick spots are possible and roads may even be snow-covered toward the VA/NC border, closest to the storm.
THE WEEKEND
The weekend remains quiet with mainly sunny skies and seasonable conditions as highs reach the mid and upper upper 40s.
ANOTHER STORM NEXT WEEK?
The pattern remains very active with a dynamic jet stream guiding in several storms over the next 7-10 days. At the same time, moderately colder air stays nearby, meaning we’ll need to follow each storm closely as it moves in from the south.
I have a feeling we’ll see plenty of near-hits with these, but most would be smaller events if they do materialize. There are signs the second half of January will be rather cold, so there’s always a chance the moisture and cold air meet up.