Next round of wintry weather set to arrive Friday

REST OF TODAY

Clouds enter Thursday afternoon and evening, but we remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. We continue to watch our next storm get together across Arkansas and head toward the Carolinas by Friday.

FRIDAY

It will be a battle of the colder, drier air to the north against the warmer, wetter air coming from the south on Friday. Models continue to place the heaviest burst of snow along the VA/NC border and Interstate 77 corridor Friday, extending down into the mountains of North Carolina. Any shift north would bring slightly higher totals along the US 460 corridor, which for now, appears to be the dividing line between seeing some snow (south) and not seeing much snow at all (north).

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Alerts for part of our region. The blue counties (Grayson/Patrick/Carroll) are where we expect the greatest impacts from the snow.

Winter Weather Alerts have been issued from Midnight tonight through Midnight tomorrow night for the highlighted counties. (WDBJ)

TIMING: Any moisture should enter from the south around/after sunrise Friday and may take some time to saturate the atmosphere. Roads will likely be ok for the morning commute as it could be late-morning morning before things truly get going. Mainly snow (and some rain) will linger throughout the day and into the evening before tapering off.

TODAY’S MODEL DISCUSSION: If we were to see the forecast trending one way or another, it would most likely trend on the lower side of our ranges. However, we forecast snowfall ranges for a reason. Snow is one of the hardest precipitation types to predict for our area. We’ve been forecasting here for nearly two decades and there will always be these very finicky setups where one little shift can remove snow entirely from an area. It happens. To have it go on the higher side of the numbers, we’d need to see either the storm strengthen some or a dramatic shift northward. Neither have been indicated in most models.

The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North Carolina mountains. (WDBJ)

TRACE TRACE to 2″ 2″ to 4″ 4″-6″ Hot Springs

Lexington

Raphine

Covington

Iron Gate

Lewisburg

Fincastle Roanoke

Rocky Mount

Bedford

SML

Fincastle

New Castle Wytheville

Independence

Galax

Blacksburg

Martinsville

Danville

Stuart

Radford

Bluefield Mount Rogers

Mountains of North Carolina

**We may see this area expand

to include parts of the VA/NC border

near the Southside if the storm shifts north.

ROAD IMPACTS: Road pavement temperatures will likely be near or slightly above freezing during the onset of precipitation early Friday morning. Slick spots are possible and roads may even be snow-covered toward the VA/NC border, closest to the storm.

The highest totals will be across the VA/NC border counties and along the I-77 corridor. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend remains quiet with mainly sunny skies and seasonable conditions as highs reach the mid and upper upper 40s.

ANOTHER STORM NEXT WEEK?

The pattern remains very active with a dynamic jet stream guiding in several storms over the next 7-10 days. At the same time, moderately colder air stays nearby, meaning we’ll need to follow each storm closely as it moves in from the south.

I have a feeling we’ll see plenty of near-hits with these, but most would be smaller events if they do materialize. There are signs the second half of January will be rather cold, so there’s always a chance the moisture and cold air meet up.