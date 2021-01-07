Advertisement

’I was shocked, and yet I wasn’t shocked’: UVA’s Larry Sabato reacts to violence at the Capitol

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol triggered shades of the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville in August 2017 for UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato.

“In a sense I suppose the tiki torches had been carried from Charlottesville to the Capitol. There are similarities, but it’s become so much worse. There were hundreds of them [in Charlottesville], yesterday and on other occasions, there have been a total of thousands,” said Sabato.

He blames growing political division and vitriol nationwide for how Wednesday’s events unfolded.

“I was shocked, and yet I wasn’t shocked. If I’m really surprised at anything, it’s that it took so long for this to happen.”

When asked to compare the handling of this dark day in history to any other presidency, he responded: “There really is no comparison. Nixon, when he was under the growing weight of Watergate, tried to convince many of his supporters to demonstrate on his behalf, and some did so, but there was almost no violence.”

Even though politicians on both sides of the aisle have expressed disapproval for how President Trump handled Wednesday’s events, Sabato says it is unlikely he will be removed from office before the end of his term either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest snow forecast for Friday's storm.
How much snow you can expect from Friday’s winter storm
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
ll
Governor urges vaccine use, as percentage of positive COVID tests continues rise in Virginia
The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Next round of wintry weather set to arrive Friday
State of Emergency
Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office

Latest News

Virginia Department of Health outlines who will get the vaccine
Who will get the COVID19 vaccine next in Virginia?
He says it drives home the point of finding a balance between safety and security in government...
Law enforcement expert weighs in on Capitol’s violence
Officer Michael Stogdale holds his badge at the Rockbridge County Courthouse after being sworn...
Lexington swears in newest police officer
60-year-old James David Pruitt has been reported missing by Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
60-year-old man missing in Campbell County
The sign at the Bacova Beer Co. taproom in Hot Springs, Va.
Bacova Beer Co. uses beer runs to help survive the downturn