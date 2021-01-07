Advertisement

Lexington swears in newest police officer

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington police department officially got a new member Thursday.

Officer Michael Stogdale was sworn in as a new officer at the Rockbridge County Courthouse before being handed his badge by the interim chief.

Although many local police departments are understaffed, Lexington says they’re near full staff.

”Lexington police department, we’re not a very large department, and as a result, we don’t have much of a turnover,” said Interim Chief Mike Frost. “So when the opportunity does arise that we can hire somebody, we get the cream of the crop. So that is the reason we’re excited to have Mr. Stogdale with us, and we have no doubt he will be a spectacular addition to our police force.”

Lexington is still short a permanent police chief since Sam Roman left to take over in Roanoke.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest snow forecast for Friday's storm.
How much snow you can expect from Friday’s winter storm
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
ll
Governor urges vaccine use, as percentage of positive COVID tests continues rise in Virginia
The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Next round of wintry weather set to arrive Friday
State of Emergency
Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office