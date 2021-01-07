Lexington swears in newest police officer

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington police department officially got a new member Thursday.

Officer Michael Stogdale was sworn in as a new officer at the Rockbridge County Courthouse before being handed his badge by the interim chief.

Although many local police departments are understaffed, Lexington says they’re near full staff.

”Lexington police department, we’re not a very large department, and as a result, we don’t have much of a turnover,” said Interim Chief Mike Frost. “So when the opportunity does arise that we can hire somebody, we get the cream of the crop. So that is the reason we’re excited to have Mr. Stogdale with us, and we have no doubt he will be a spectacular addition to our police force.”

Lexington is still short a permanent police chief since Sam Roman left to take over in Roanoke.

