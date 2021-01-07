Advertisement

Lynchburg group offers hundreds of warm clothing items to those in need

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg group got out in the cold Thursday to help keep others warm.

Members of the local Chase the Chill group set out hundreds of warm clothing items for the community.

Those knitted items - including mittens, scarves and hats - were free for anyone to take.

The group says about 800 items were available for folks to grab. Those items were set out at the downtown human services building and Park View Community Mission.

They say they’re happy to help people in need.

“There are so many things that are beyond our control, but this is something that is easy for me and for my friends and for the other donors to do. We enjoy doing it and when we can do something so easily that means something to our neighbors in need - it is a big deal to us,” said Kate Goodman, organizer.

Today’s effort was the fifth annual event for the group.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest snow forecast for Friday's storm.
How much snow you can expect from Friday’s winter storm
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
ll
Governor urges vaccine use, as percentage of positive COVID tests continues rise in Virginia
The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Next round of wintry weather set to arrive Friday
State of Emergency
Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office

Latest News

Virginia Department of Health outlines who will get the vaccine
Who will get the COVID19 vaccine next in Virginia?
Officer Michael Stogdale holds his badge at the Rockbridge County Courthouse after being sworn...
Lexington swears in newest police officer
60-year-old James David Pruitt has been reported missing by Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
60-year-old man missing in Campbell County
The sign at the Bacova Beer Co. taproom in Hot Springs, Va.
Bacova Beer Co. uses beer runs to help survive the downturn
Chase the Chill
Chase the Chill