Lynchburg group offers hundreds of warm clothing items to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg group got out in the cold Thursday to help keep others warm.

Members of the local Chase the Chill group set out hundreds of warm clothing items for the community.

Those knitted items - including mittens, scarves and hats - were free for anyone to take.

The group says about 800 items were available for folks to grab. Those items were set out at the downtown human services building and Park View Community Mission.

They say they’re happy to help people in need.

“There are so many things that are beyond our control, but this is something that is easy for me and for my friends and for the other donors to do. We enjoy doing it and when we can do something so easily that means something to our neighbors in need - it is a big deal to us,” said Kate Goodman, organizer.

Today’s effort was the fifth annual event for the group.

