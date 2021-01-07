Advertisement

New River Health District updates on vaccine efforts

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is getting flooded with questions about when and how you will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine once it’s your turn to do so.

During Dr. Noelle Bissell’s weekly update, she shared the district has gone through its first batch of 600 doses and is well on its way through the second. The second round of the vaccine will start to be given out in two weeks.

The NRV is working to develop infrastructure to have the community sign up for the vaccines. The NRV is still in phase 1-A, which is just healthcare workers and people affiliated with long-term care.

Bissell is asking for patience as they continue to plan for the best way distribute it community-wide.

“We are looking and exploring all avenues to get the vaccine out there as soon as we get the vaccine and as soon as we move to the appropriate phases,” Bissell said. “I don’t know when it will start, I don’t know all the fine details so there’s a lot of stuff we have to have patience on it and as soon as we know we will get the information out.”

The district is still testing for the virus, but it had to get creative about how they do so because more resources are needed for vaccinations. You can now get a supervised self-collection test at the blue shed outside the county offices Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Testing is not in a walk-up format; you must call and schedule an appointment in advance at 540-267-8420.

