Pedestrian killed in Halifax County crash

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County that killed a pedestrian.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. January 6 in the 3000 block of Lower Liberty Road.

VSP said a driver going north had stopped for a pedestrian’s dog in the road, when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma traveling in the opposite direction came through a curve and hit the pedestrian before running off the right side of the road.

The pedestrian, 79-year-old Joan F. Whitt, of Nathalie, died at the scene. Police said she was not wearing any reflective clothing.

The driver of the Tacoma was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured.

VSP said no charges will be placed.

