Roanoke City Schools Superintendent shares resources following chaos at Capitol

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools published a statement Thursday acknowledging the events at the Capitol Wednesday.

Superintendent Verleeta White wrote January 6th’s events have many people feeling uncertain and uneasy, including the students, and that they need to be able to express themselves. She went on to say the school district condemns violence in all forms and was committed to helping staff, students and parents navigate these discussions.

Her statement, published to the district’s website, included an explanation of potential bereavement reactions by children and how to address them.

White also wrote that the district’s counselors were available for additional support.

“Take care of each other and know we are here for our students and families,” she wrote.

