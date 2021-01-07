Advertisement

Kaine, Warner urge removing President Trump from office before inauguration

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)(WWBT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WDBJ) - US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (both D-VA) are urging using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office before the January 20 inauguration of Joe BIden as Trump’s successor.

Kaine and Warner tweeted their comments a day after violent protests at the US Capitol during the Congressional count of electoral votes to confirm Biden as the winner of November’s election. Trump had just spoken at a rally of his supporters in Washington, DC, saying he would not concede the election to BIden, which he believed was rife with fraud that had robbed Trump from being reelected.

Kaine also urged Congress to investigate Capitol security, saying those who allowed the “attack on the Capitol” should be held accountable.

