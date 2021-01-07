Social media reacts to president’s claims, Virginia Tech expert weighs in

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Facebook has banned President Trump from the site indefinitely or for at least until the transition of power is complete.

Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours for the first time Wednesday night -- and required the removal of three tweets.

Twitter removed his tweet, saying it was a claim of election fraud and posed a risk of violence, and misinformation.

Social media giants are facing criticism saying they should have done more sooner to stop the misuse of their platforms.

Virginia Tech communications professor, Mike Horning says it is not likely social media companies’ efforts will do much to stop what’s happening online.

He says the greater problem we face, is social media allows misinformation to spread and to be replicated as quickly as it is removed.

“It opens up these companies for criticism people often will see this as some people will see this is an attempt for off of censorship and of bias for one particular political viewpoint over another, and that just a confirms in the minds of some people that social media companies are suppressing certain forms of political speech,” said Horning.

Horning says social media companies have been wrestling for years with how to find balance between limiting the spread of misinformation and supporting free speech.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.