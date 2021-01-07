State senator criticizes Governor Northam’s vaccine rollout

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One state senator is criticizing Governor Northam’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Republican Senator Bill DeSteph, who represents Virginia’s eighth district, said the Commonwealth ranks one of the last in the nation in getting the vaccine out.

“I think it’s completely unacceptable,” said DeSteph.

“We’ve been working on it for nine months and we can’t get it right,” said DeSteph. “We’ve gotten 100,000 people vaccinated. That’s embarrassing.”

Senator DeSteph said the state has the capability of vaccinating a large number of people in a short amount of time and has worked on mass vaccination plans for decades.

“We can’t afford another failure when it comes to rolling out the vaccine or vaccine distribution. The number of cases is on the rise,” DeSteph said. “The governor needs to take decisive action and truly maximize the vaccine distribution and save lives.”

