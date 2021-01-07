Advertisement

Virginia Tech expert weighs in on American democracy after Wednesday’s events at Capitol

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An expert from Virginia Tech is weighing in on what the impact of Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol could mean for our democracy moving forward.

Laura Belmonte is the dean of the Liberal Arts College of Human Sciences and is calling this a signature event that could make us re-think how our democracy runs.

“I can’t think of a close analog anywhere in U.S. history,” Belmonte said. “We have never seen really the full-scale occupation of the U.S. Capitol itself and our elected representatives and their staffs having to shelter in place.”

Belmonte specializes in U.S. history and says Wednesday’s events are likely the end result of inflammatory rhetoric.

“We really do have millions of Americans who, despite 60-plus court challenges, who believe there was fraud here and that this is the only remaining option in the face of this election,” she said.

Belmonte says it puts into question the political fate of Republican lawmakers who brought forth challenges to the 2020 election. She says the party is now at a crossroads.

“Do we really believe in the precepts of our Democratic-Republican system and even when the results of an election are not what we would hope?”

Regardless of which side of the spectrum you side with, she says this should disturb people who value the democratic republic that we live in.

“Whatever one’s political views are there were political events that transpired here that should leave us deeply shaken.”

Belmonte does not believe the events will change the inauguration or Joe Biden becoming the next president.

She says we should also consider how this looks to the rest of the world when historically we try to help countries who struggle to maintain a democracy.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest snow forecast for Friday's storm.
How much snow you can expect from Friday’s winter storm
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
ll
Governor urges vaccine use, as percentage of positive COVID tests continues rise in Virginia
The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Next round of wintry weather set to arrive Friday
State of Emergency
Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office

Latest News

Democrat Stacey Abrams, walks on Senate floor before of members of Georgia's Electoral College...
Chattanooga fires football assistant after ‘appalling’ Abrams tweet; coach is former Tech player
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va) tweeted out this photo shortly before protesters began storming the...
“Anti-American” and “appalling”: Virginia lawmakers react to Capitol violence
A selection committee of retired judges has chosen eight citizen members for Virginia's new...
Committee selects eight citizen members for new redistricting commission
Virginia State Capitol
Home healthcare workers make case for more state support