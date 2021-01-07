Advertisement

Virginia uses second half surge to down Wake Forest

‘Hoos post 70-61 win
By Travis Wells
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 16 points during a 28-10 run to open the second half and No. 22 Virginia returned from a coronavirus pause to beat Wake Forest 70-61 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (6-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 39-34 at halftime after the Demon Deacons shot 63% in the first half, but Virginia clamped down on defense in the second half and used the fast start offensively to pull away.

Hauser also grabbed 11 rebounds and Trey Murphy III scored 13 points for the Cavaliers, who had all five starters score in double figures.

Isaiah Mucius and Jonah Antonio scored 14 points each and Ismael Massoud had 13 for the Demon Deacons (3-2, 0-2). Wake Forest was 8 for 21 (38%) from the field after halftime.

Wake Forest used a 19-9 run to open a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Virginia’s 16-6 burst got the Cavaliers within 32-30, but they trailed 39-34 at the half.

