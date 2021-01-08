Advertisement

Abolish the death penalty, ministers say

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of capital punishment are hoping this will be the year that Virginia abolishes the death penalty.

Thursday morning, a group of African American ministers spoke out during a virtual news conference organized by the Virginia Interfaith Center. They said the death penalty is rooted in racism, and linked to the history of lynching. Studies in other states, they said, have also questioned its value in deterring crime.

Rev. Marvin Warner is a minister in Danville.

“And so public opinion is swayed to the fact that the death penalty over the last 13 years is not supported by the majority of the people here in the Commonwealth,” Warner said.

State lawmakers will take up the issue when the General Assembly convenes next week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Snow bands advancing into the region overnight
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low...
Potential refreeze overnight; Sunny weekend expected
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in...
Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions

Latest News

Alex Klein, a visiting law professor at Washington and Lee, explains the provisions of the 25th...
WDBJ7+: Understanding the 25th Amendment
Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Wednesday’s events at the Capitol could be changing the political landscape and what we could...
Virginia Tech, Radford University professors weigh in on changing political landscape
Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Local Republican and Democratic leaders react to assault on U.S. Capitol