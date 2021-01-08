Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit due to undeclared allergens

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company recalled the Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit due to possible undeclared “egg” allergens.(FDA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of salad kits due to undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company recalled the Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit due to possible undeclared “egg” allergens.

According to the FDA, the dressing and topping kit designed for a different product was unintentionally used during the production of the recalled salad.

The product lot code and Best if Used by Date is located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The recalled products have a Best if Used By Date of 1-15-21 and lot code B364016 and B364017.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported yet in association with the recall. The FDA warned people who have an allergy to eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product or products containing eggs.

The impacted products were distributed in TX, AK, CA, ID, KS, MO, OK, OR, AND UT.

Anyone who has the product in their refrigerator is advised to throw it away.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Anyone who has questions can call the Dole Consumer Center at (800) 356-3111.

