Advertisement

Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric

In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix...
In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Snow bands advancing into the region overnight
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low...
Potential refreeze overnight; Sunny weekend expected
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in...
Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Virginia's Jay Huff (30) drives past Boston College's Demarr Langford Jr. (15) during the first...
Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College, 61-49
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Phase 1B folks can soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local Health Districts distributing vaccines next week for people in Phase 1B
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered