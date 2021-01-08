Hometown Eats: The Maroon Door in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant and brewery in Blacksburg is giving people the perfect escape for the winter blues. The Maroon Door offers craft beer brewed in house with a vibrant menu full of incredible dishes.

Owner Chris Linden is paying homage to his grandfather, who operated a restaurant in the same building decades ago.

“My grandfather actually had a restaurant on that side from the late ’40s to the late ’60s,” he said. “Then Mike’s Grill had been there for a long time after that. Once they decided to close we came up with a concept to make this happen.”

One of the most unique parts about The Maroon Door is how they tie their beer into the food. They use the spent grains from the brewing process to make house-made bread, which is used for some of their best sellers, including a killer burger you’ve got to check out.

The Orville’s TD burger comes with field greens, tomato, cheese, grilled onion and a delicious house-made garlic aioli.

“I love the bread. I love what they’re doing. It gives it nice texture. It’s a different kind of flavor, and this garlic aioli just brings this burger right over the top,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

Chef Brady Stevens is also keeping the menu new with delicious specials you won’t find anywhere else. That includes a pork chop dish that will knock your socks off.

“It comes with a creamy bacon succotash, broccoli and carrots, a little red cabbage slaw and a pomegranate barbecue sauce,” Stevens said.

The Maroon Door even has a pastry chef creating house-made desserts.

The Maroon Door is at 418 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060. The phone number is (540) 605-7418.

