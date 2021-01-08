Kaine and Warner call for removal of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Both of Virginia’s U.S. Senators say President Trump should be removed from office.

Thursday, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, called on the vice president and the President’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“Look, it was a riot. It was an insurrection. It was domestic terrorism,” Kaine said during a teleconference with reporters Thursday morning.

Kaine said Wednesday was “a day never to be imagined, and never to be forgotten.”

He described the assault on the U.S. Capitol as “a Donald Trump-inspired disaster,” and said he believes the president is no longer able to serve.

“Clearly he feels, ‘I’m on my way out the door, I don’t mind trashing the place.’ And that’s not just a metaphor, that’s what happened yesterday,” Kaine said. “And we can’t have a president who believes it’s okay on the way out the door to trash the country.”

Kaine said Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office. And he said Congress should bar Trump from the inauguration.

Both Kaine and Warner called for a thorough investigation of the security lapses that allowed the crowd to breach the Capitol building.

“Why were we not prepared? Why were the resources not available?” Warner asked. “This takes away from none of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement that tried to do their job, but they were so undermanned and under-resourced. And it is outrageous.”

Warner also criticized social media companies, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, for amplifying false claims.

“The blood and destruction that took place in our Capitol yesterday, at least part of that responsibility is on your hands,” Warner said. “And I’m committed now as chairman of the Intelligence Committee to go after these firms with a new set of policies to make sure this kind of fomenting of violence will not continue.”

Kaine also had some harsh criticism for Republicans in the Senate and the House who challenged the certification of electoral college results. Thursday afternoon, 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith condemned the violence, but dismissed Kaine’s criticism, arguing that other members of Congress were justified in bringing forward their objections.

“I’m really a little surprised,” Griffith told WDBJ7, “and I’ve heard that some of Senator Kaine’s rhetoric was name-calling, which is exactly the opposite of what we should be doing. We should be recognizing that we can disagree, and disagree vehemently, and get into verbal conflicts without resorting to fisticuffs, violence or storming of our institutions.”

5th District Congressman Bob Good defended his objection to the submission of electors from six states. In a statement Thursday, he said “this is about more than the 2020 presidential election. It is about all future elections.”

6th District Congressman Ben Cline was unavailable for an interview.

