Law enforcement expert weighs in on Capitol’s violence

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Something he has never seen here before. The Capitol breached.

“And I was deeply saddened, deeply shocked ad deeply embarrassed by the behavior of my fellow Americans,” said Kevin Foust the vice president of safety and security.

Foust has more than 20 years’ experience with the FBI, before joining Virginia Tech as the Chief of Police -- and now vice president of safety and security.

He says what he saw unfold was not what he expected to see in America after years of investigating counterterrorism.

“And they tell me in their own countries you know we don’t have that kind of access where our government leaders are, they really admire America for that type of access,” said Foust.

Foust traveled the world and played important roles behind events that made international headlines. In his eyes, he believes the breach was planned.

“You know when you turn on the TV and you see people walking around a crowd with radios for example and talking to other folks on the radio that to me and there was some type of organization to work to what occurred, “Foust said.

Foust says when you see something like what happened at the Capitol, it drives home the point of finding a balance between safety and security.

“The security expert’s always have that fine balance between having a building be free and open and also providing the level of security that is necessary,” Foust said.

With the inauguration coming up, he is sure security will be tight.

“I know our officials will be working with people around the world to discuss these issues are then take best practices and bring them here in United States as well,” he said.

Foust says security official’s investigation on what happened at the Capitol will reveal a lot a lot about the incident.

He believes the country has been divided for too long, and he hopes Americans and leaders will learn from what happened.

