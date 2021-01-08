Advertisement

Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater looks to the coming season

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The scene is quiet in the Lime Kiln Theater’s field, cold ashes where in past years there were warm celebrations: a bonfire of Christmas trees at the Lime Kiln Theater.

“Yeah, not this year,” said Spencer McElroy, Lime Kiln’s Executive Director. “You know, we didn’t do any events this year.”

Normally, the stage here is host to a number of concerts through a season running from May to September.

“We made the decision early on that we didn’t feel like, in this environment, we could possibly operate responsibly,” explained Lime Kiln President Chuck Barger.

And so through all of 2020, the seats remained empty as concerts were canceled.

“I’ve talked to a number of people who have just expressed just how sad they were to not be able to come out and enjoy it,” McElroy said. “And people that have said they have saved up to buy their season passes and this is what they do in the summer, on the weekends.”

“For all of our fanbase, and all of our customer base here, it is tough,” said Barger. “But they have been through it too, so I think when we come back, we come back with a bang.”

And indeed that’s the plan. They’re keeping an eye on restrictions, but, “We’re almost fully booked for this summer,” McElroy said. “And we’re getting a lot of inquiries about when we’re going to start up from our fans.”

“And we’re looking forward to this year, getting everyone back here, socially distanced and being very careful about the virus,” Barger said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Snow bands advancing into the region overnight
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low...
Potential refreeze overnight; Sunny weekend expected
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in...
Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions

Latest News

Virginia's Jay Huff (30) drives past Boston College's Demarr Langford Jr. (15) during the first...
Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College, 61-49
Phase 1B folks can soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local Health Districts distributing vaccines next week for people in Phase 1B
VA COVID test percent positivity remains at 16.7 percent, deaths rise by 69
Pet Stories: Toby
Pet Stories: Toby
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 9, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 9, 2020