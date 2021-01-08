Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater looks to the coming season

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The scene is quiet in the Lime Kiln Theater’s field, cold ashes where in past years there were warm celebrations: a bonfire of Christmas trees at the Lime Kiln Theater.

“Yeah, not this year,” said Spencer McElroy, Lime Kiln’s Executive Director. “You know, we didn’t do any events this year.”

Normally, the stage here is host to a number of concerts through a season running from May to September.

“We made the decision early on that we didn’t feel like, in this environment, we could possibly operate responsibly,” explained Lime Kiln President Chuck Barger.

And so through all of 2020, the seats remained empty as concerts were canceled.

“I’ve talked to a number of people who have just expressed just how sad they were to not be able to come out and enjoy it,” McElroy said. “And people that have said they have saved up to buy their season passes and this is what they do in the summer, on the weekends.”

“For all of our fanbase, and all of our customer base here, it is tough,” said Barger. “But they have been through it too, so I think when we come back, we come back with a bang.”

And indeed that’s the plan. They’re keeping an eye on restrictions, but, “We’re almost fully booked for this summer,” McElroy said. “And we’re getting a lot of inquiries about when we’re going to start up from our fans.”

“And we’re looking forward to this year, getting everyone back here, socially distanced and being very careful about the virus,” Barger said.

