Local Republican and Democratic leaders react to assault on U.S. Capitol

ROANOKE COUNTY/BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - National and local leaders are expressing their concern with the assault on the US Capitol Wednesday.

WDBJ7 spoke with the Roanoke County Democratic Committee Chair and the Botetourt County Republican Committee Chair. Both say they condemn every act of violence that took place at the Capitol.

Political leaders in our hometowns say they are still processing the events that took place Wednesday, when a group of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol as Congress was confirming President-Elect Joe Biden’s win.

“I still feel shock, I felt numb when I was watching it because it sort of was like watching someone break into your house and ransack everything; it was just such a violation,” Roanoke County Democratic Committee Chair Susan Cloeter said.

Chad Simmons, Botetourt County Republican Committee Chair, feels similarly.

“Disturbing, it was sad to watch. To see those violent events take place not just in front of, but inside our US Capitol building is something I never thought I’d see, is something I hope I never see again. I condemn every single act of violence that took place that day and every single Republican I know does as well,” he said.

Cloeter said she agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers that Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“Yesterday was just such an assault on our constitution that it has to be addressed,” Cloeter said.

Simmons believes that decision should be completely left up to our elected officials.

Since the assault, a group of seven Democratic committees in Southwest Virginia are upset with our local leaders. They are now asking for US Representatives Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith to resign after failing to defend the Constitution, since Cloeter said they supported Trump’s claims that the election was rigged.

“They know good and well that they are lies but they are still promoting them because that’s what their base wants to hear, and I just find that so offensive,” Cloeter said.

Simmons said he can’t speak to why Cline and Griffith made those statements.

“I don’t know the specific reasons as to why they have done so, I suspect they personally have concerns about election integrity,” Simmons said.

In a video, President Trump has publicly accepted election defeat and said his focus is now on ensuring a seamless transition of power.

