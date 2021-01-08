New River Valley Regional Commission gets bronze designation for solar efforts

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The New River Valley Regional Commission is being recognized for its ability to encourage solar energy growth in the NRV.

It just received the Bronze designation from the national company SolSmart. It is only the second regional organization in the state to achieve this designation. The commission has been working toward this award since 2019.

“This will ultimately help provide citizens and businesses energy options, so I think that is why it will be important, and people should care about that, that they will have the energy options in our region,” said Senior Planner for the New River Valley Regional Commission Aphi Fancon.

You can find out more information about solar options in the NRV on the commission’s website.

In the NRV, Pulaski County previously received a Gold designation and the Town of Blacksburg a Silver designation. Only seven regional commissions have received designations from SolSmart.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.