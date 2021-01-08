Cleared: Overturned tanker closes portion of Route 116/Jae Valley Road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash is now cleared, according to VDOT.

EARLIER: Drivers in Roanoke County will need to find an alternate route Friday due to an accident on Route 116.

Roanoke County officers responded to the accident just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of Jae Valley and Aerospace roads.

An overturned tanker truck was located in a curve. The tanker was not ruptured, but the vehicle’s gas tank was; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded and stopped the leak.

There were no injuries and the county says no contamination has occurred.

A specialized tanker is needed to transport the overturned tanker and is en-route from North Carolina. The county says recovery of the tanker will begin after its liquid is transferred. VDEM is on the scene to contain any possible leaks.

VDOT has the road blocked from Sterling Road and Coopers Cove Road, and it is unknown when the area will be reopened.

