River Ridge Mall announces ‘restaurant and entertainment hub’ plans

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - River Ridge Mall has announced more details for redevelopment of the West End of the property.

They say they’re working to recreate it as a restaurant and entertainment hub.

First, they plan to remove the former Macy’s building.

From there, they expect to redevelop the property to provide restaurant and retail space. They say it will embrace ‘open-air shopping’ with ‘higher store elevations and urban-esque storefront designs.’

They say an outdoor venue for family events will also be included.

The mall says the food court will be replaced with a contemporary design. They say it will feature indoor and outdoor seating.

“Malls are recreating themselves and I think the West End redevelopment will complete us,” said Louise Dudley, general manager.

Everything is expected to be complete in 2022.

