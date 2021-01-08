Roanoke Police ask for help finding missing teenager

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Police say 16-year-old T’Kaylan Davis was last reported seen at her home in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane SE. They say they don’t believe T’Kaylan is in danger, but would like to get her home as soon as possible.

If you know where T’Kaylan is, you’re asked to call Detective Hawkins at (540) 853-5800.

