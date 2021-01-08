Advertisement

Senior Alert canceled for Arlington County man

A Senior Alert has been issued for 60-year-old Indra Widjaja.
A Senior Alert has been issued for 60-year-old Indra Widjaja.(VSP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Mr. Widjaja has been found safe, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Arlington County man.

The Arlington County Police Department is searching for 60-year-old Indra Widjaja, who was last reported seen around 12:15 p.m. January 7, in the 3600 block of South Glebe Road.

Widjaja is an Asian man with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 125 pounds and standing 5-foot-4-inches tall. He also has a birthmark on his right cheek.

He was possibly wearing blue jeans, dark running shoes, sunglasses, a striped face mask, brown jacket with hood and a black watch on his left wrist.

Police say he is on foot without a cell phone or his wallet.

Widjaja suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety, according to police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-228-3968.

