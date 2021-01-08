Advertisement

Potential refreeze overnight; Sunny weekend expected

A refreeze is possible overnight as lows slip to the 20s
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Watch for slick spots.
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Watch for slick spots.(WDBJ7)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Temperatures slip to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight which will lead to some icy spots early Saturday morning as leftover moisture on the ground freezes. That glistening patch may not be water, rather black ice.

Skies remain partly cloudy with no additional precipitation expected.

Icy spots are possible as temperatures slip below freezing overnight.
Icy spots are possible as temperatures slip below freezing overnight.(WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend remains quiet with mainly sunny skies and seasonable conditions as highs reach the mid and upper upper 40s.

While you’re out Saturday evening, be sure to feast your eyes on the southwest horizon. Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn will be together. Jupiter being the brightest at the top, Mercury below it, and to the right, a faint Saturn.

ANOTHER STORM NEXT WEEK?

The pattern remains very active with a dynamic jet stream guiding in several storms over the next 7-10 days. At the same time, moderately colder air stays nearby, meaning we’ll need to follow each storm closely as it moves in from the south.

The more immediate system is expected to move out of the south Monday night into Tuesday. At this time it doesn’t standout as being a big winter weather producer for our area, but that could change.

The system is much weaker and doesn’t have as much moisture with it. Any snow would likely be very light and confined to the mountains. We’ll keep monitoring.

Temperatures through mid-week remain fairly seasonable.

We continue to monitor another storm moving out of the south next week. At this time it doesn't...
We continue to monitor another storm moving out of the south next week. At this time it doesn't standout as being a big winter weather producer, but we'll keep monitoring.(WDBJ7)

LATE NEXT WEEK

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a strong cold front through just before the end of next week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains Friday into next weekend.

