Southside areas see mixed results from Friday snow

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks along southside were expecting to see snowfall Friday.

But the big question was, how much snow would people see?

“No accumulations on the roads, maybe one or two inches on the ground,” said Jeff Gauldin, Martinsville public works director.

Gauldin says Friday’s snowfall was about what was expected. The city was forecast to get up to a couple inches of snow.

Crews got started early in the day to gear up for the event.

“We went out last night, treated the trouble spots. I had a crew come in at four in the morning just to be safe and we’ve been good,” said Gauldin.

Folks were able to get around the city Friday without trouble. Roads all across Henry County were treated well ahead of time.

“We were expecting to see more accumulation along those border counties and that’s been pretty much what’s happened,” said Jason Bond with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

But not every spot got to see snow.

The City of Danville saw very few flakes at all Friday.

But 30 miles back in Martinsville, the city is ready to adjust if more comes through the evening.

“We’ve got the salt trucks loaded, ready to go, fortunately we haven’t needed to send them out,” said Gauldin.

As day turns into night, transportation officials are asking people to take it slow if they have to go out.

“If you do have to be out, use caution and consider maybe delaying your travel until the conditions can improve,” said Bond.

Crews will keep an eye on roads overnight.

