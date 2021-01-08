Advertisement

United Way of the Roanoke Valley receives large grant to help families with childcare needs

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Way of the Roanoke Valley just received a large grant to help families with childcare needs.

The more than $1.5 million state grant will go toward opening up classroom spaces for children when they aren’t in school. United Way hopes these emergency childcare options will help parents during the pandemic.

“Kids need to have those personal connections, it’s really support for their mental health and more and more, we’re seeing families are going back to work, they’re not staying at home, they’re not able to stay at home; of course many families work in retail and food service,” Vivien McMahan, vice president of community impact for United Way of the Roanoke Valley, said.

The Virginia Early Childcare Foundation and the Virginia Department of Social Services gave this grant to the United Way to use across the state.

