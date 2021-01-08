Advertisement

Vaping combined with smoking is as harmful as smoking cigarettes alone, new study shows

People who smoked cigarettes in addition to vaping experienced health effects as harmful as those who smoked cigarettes exclusively, according to research published by the American Heart Association.
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoking traditional cigarettes in addition to using e-cigarettes results in harmful health effects similar to smoking cigarettes exclusively, according to new research published Monday by the American Heart Association.

The study shows the number of people smoking cigarettes is decreasing but the use of e-cigarettes is increasingly popular, especially in teenagers.

American Heart Association's study shows vaping combined with smoking is as harmful as cigarettes alone

According to the AHA, one in five teenagers have admitted to vaping. While e-cigarettes have fewer toxins than cigarettes, it still has nicotine, toxins, metals and contaminants. One e-cigarette refill pod has the same amount of nicotine as at least 20 regular cigarettes.

“I think it’s a misconception that vaping is better e-cigarettes are better. You know, on average, every 3,500 new kids starts vaping each day. If you look at it amongst high school students there are a 70 percent increase over the year, and a 40 percent increase for just the middle school. And they’re not being marketed as cigarettes they’re being marketed as vapes, and by not tying the word vape to cigarettes and nicotine together. I think some of these companies have effectively marketed towards individuals that are impressionable,” said Dr. Sumeet Sharma, pediatric cardiologist at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and American Heart Association board member.

Dr. Sharma said cigarette smoking is the most preventable cause of death in the United States. His concern for teenagers and young people is allowing vaping to be a gateway to smoking cigarettes and using other nicotine products.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Snow bands advancing into the region overnight
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low...
Potential refreeze overnight; Sunny weekend expected
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in...
Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions

Latest News

Virginia's Jay Huff (30) drives past Boston College's Demarr Langford Jr. (15) during the first...
Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College, 61-49
Phase 1B folks can soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local Health Districts distributing vaccines next week for people in Phase 1B
VA COVID test percent positivity remains at 16.7 percent, deaths rise by 69
Pet Stories: Toby
Pet Stories: Toby
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 9, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 9, 2020