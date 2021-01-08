Advertisement

Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions

Sen. Amanda Chase
Sen. Amanda Chase(Amanda Chase - Facebook/NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gubernatorial candidate who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump has had new restrictions placed on her Facebook account after falsely blaming antifa activists for Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase said Facebook has blocked her from making posts or comments on the social media site for 30 days. She said she’s also banned from doing live video or buying advertisements for 60 days.

Democrats in the state Senate called on Chase to resign, saying she committed insurrection and galvanized domestic terrorists. Chase called the statements “laughable.”

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Snow bands advancing into the region overnight
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low...
Potential refreeze overnight; Sunny weekend expected
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in...
Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested

Latest News

Alex Klein, a visiting law professor at Washington and Lee, explains the provisions of the 25th...
WDBJ7+: Understanding the 25th Amendment
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Wednesday’s events at the Capitol could be changing the political landscape and what we could...
Virginia Tech, Radford University professors weigh in on changing political landscape
Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Local Republican and Democratic leaders react to assault on U.S. Capitol