Virginia sees slight downturn in COVID case increase and positive test percentage

Coronavirus Update
Coronavirus Update(Gray TV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 387,917 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, January 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,238 from the 382,679 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 5,379 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,600,002 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 16.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 16.8% reported Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 148,909 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia, up from 135,863 reported Thursday.

Click here for the vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

As of Friday, there are 5,312 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Thursday’s count of 5,275.

2,991 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Thursday’s count of 3,000.

32,595 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

