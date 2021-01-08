Virginia Tech, Radford University professors weigh in on changing political landscape

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday’s violent events at the US Capitol could be changing the political landscape and what we could expect to see happen in the coming days and months.

That’s according to a professor of presidential politics at Virginia Tech and one at Radford University who focus on political parties.

“We’re really in a position we have not been in this country for quite a while,” said Dr. Karen Hult from Virginia Tech. “I continue to be extraordinarily concerned with not only the visuals but the actualities of what happened yesterday. It’s quite troubling to me to have seen them as they were unfolding. I think it’s even more troubling for people around the world.”

Hult also serves on the White House Transition Advisory Board.

“Perspectives on the U.S. have taken a real hit globally,” said Dr. Paige Tan from Radford University. “New President Biden has said one of his priorities is to unite the country, so if we can all agree and give this a meaning that this is unacceptable and that it was sort of an unconstitutional, illegal action, then maybe we can agree on something and that’s a good place to start going forward.”

Tan focuses her work on political parties, democratization and dictatorships. She said rebuilding trust is key.

“Rebuilding institutions is going to be part of that and we’ve gotta sort of address those people on both sides,” Tan said.

The Pew Research Center reports in 1958, 73% of Americans had trust in our government and in 2019 that number was 17%.

“President Trump or no President Trump, that’s something that needs work so I expect that a President Biden will work internationally to restore our standing,” Tan said.

Wednesday’s events are a reminder of how fragile democracy can be.

“There is a clear divide in the Republican Party on a range of different issues, but certainly one has to do with whether they stay with Trumpism or whether they return to a more moderate governing, sensibility or they go in other directions,” Hult said.

Tan also noted we have seen multiple cases of far-right terrorism in the past two years.

She pointed to a study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies that shows in 2019, two-thirds of terrorist attacks were motivated from the far right and not Islamic extremism. In the first half of 2020, 90% of attacks were from the far right.

“It’s really something we need to get a handle on because it’s out in our country,” Tan said.

Both are hopeful this latest incident helps to bring some unity in our country and trust in the government.

Regarding the future of voting, both say the states will be analyzing how things went this last election, and we can expect that to be an ongoing discussion in the future.

“One would imagine that in the states that are controlled by Republicans there will be efforts to roll back early voting and absentee voting, especially absentee voting without an excuse,” Hult said.

