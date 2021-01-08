Virginia Tech to face South Carolina in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

ATLANTA (WDBJ) - For the first time in 34 years, the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off with the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The game, to be played August 31 or September 1, 2025, will be the 21st time the teams have played but the first meeting since 1991.

Currently, the Gamecocks lead the all-time series 11-7-2, and have won the last four matchups between the two, including a 28-21 victory in their last game.

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has often become a showcase for the ACC and the SEC to face off in a high-profile contest to start the season,” said Bob Somers, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman. “This matchup looks to continue that tradition and renew an old rivalry between two historic programs.”

This will be the third time the Hokies have played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and the first for South Carolina. Virginia Tech lost to Alabama in their previous two games in 2009 and 2013.

“It’s an honor to welcome Virginia Tech back to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game after 12 years, and we’re looking forward to hosting South Carolina for the first time in the game,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “It should be an intriguing matchup with Shane Beamer coaching against his father’s former team. I also fully expect Coach Fuente will have his Hokies ready to play against a formidable SEC opponent.”

The 2025 game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

“We’re excited to play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against South Carolina to open the 2025 season,” Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said. “We look forward to showcasing our program in a front of a national television audience in one of the nation’s premier sporting venues, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. I’m confident we’ll see a strong contingent of our fan base cheering on the Hokies in their inaugural game in that facility and visiting the College Football Hall of Fame that weekend. We feel very confident about the strength of our scheduling going forward, as well as its appeal to Tech fans across the country.”

South Carolina will be the seventh different SEC program to play in the kickoff game. The 2025 matchup will represent the SEC’s 20th appearance in the game, with a current record of 13-2. It will be the 15th ACC vs. SEC matched in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game’s history.

“We are excited to open our 2025 season against Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “It will give our program an opportunity to play in one of the best early season showcases in college football. I know our fans will enjoy this classic non-conference contest in a first-class stadium as we compete for ‘The Old Leather Helmet’ trophy.”

The Old Leather Helmet Trophy is one of college football’s newest rivalry-style icons. Each person on the winning team traditionally dons the helmet to celebrate victory.

Each team will receive its own ticket allotment and additional tickets will be sold through the Peach Bowl, Inc. office. They will be available for sale in early 2025.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game averages more than 69,170 fans at each game, as well as 78.4 million TV viewers since 2008.

