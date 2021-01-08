Washington and Lee University remembers celebrated artist

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some folks at Washington and Lee University have been marking the death of a world-renowned ceramic artist.

The Asian studies department remembered Phil Rogers, a Welsh artist who made a number of tea bowls they use to teach the Japanese tea ceremony to students and visitors. The Reeves Collection at the school holds several pieces by Rogers.

”Phil often talked about that he wanted to let the clay speak for itself, and I think he’s done this,” said Ron Fuchs, Reeves Center Curator of Ceramics, as he held a Rogers tea bowl. “And this is, of the many pieces we have by him in our collection, this is one of my favorites.”

Rogers died in December.

