Who will get the COVID19 vaccine next in Virginia?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Department of Health has updated its list of phases outlining who will get the COVID-19 vaccination and in what order. Virginia officials have not yet announced, however, a timetable for when the vaccinations will be administered.

Right now the state is in phase 1-A which includes healthcare personnel and residents of long term care facilities.

The next phase is 1-B and includes people over 75 and front-line essential workers- people who cannot work remotely. This includes police and firefighters, grocery store workers, postal carriers and grocery store workers along with childcare and K through 12 teachers, among others.

The next phase is called 1-C and includes people 65 through 74 and other essential workers including people in finance, food service, energy, legal services, and media. This phase also includes anyone 16 and older with a medical condition or disability that makes them at higher risk for contracting Covid19.

Nor the Governor nor the VDH could reveal a timetable for when Virginia will move into the next phase. To see the entire list on the Virginia Department of Health website.

As of Wednesday, January 6th, Virginia had only administered 125,000 vaccines statewide.

