Colonial Elementary School students and staff celebrate last day at 82-year-old building

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - First Responders helped Colonial Elementary School students and staff celebrate their last day in the building on Webster Road Friday

Botetourt County Deputies lowered the flag in a ceremony for all students and staff. The flag will be moved to the new school building on Murray Drive in Troutville.

For the last day of dismissal, Police and Fire-EMS escorted out the school buses filled with kids.

Third grade teacher Vicki Thomas says this day is bittersweet, especially since she’s worked at the school for 30 years.

“It’s very exciting for the community, for the students, for the teachers, that we have a new building, and it pulls at my heart strings a little bit because we will be leaving this school and going to our brand new building pretty soon,” Thomas said.

Students will move to the larger, newly built school January 25.

