VA COVID test percent positivity remains at 16.7 percent, deaths rise by 69

(Ashley Boles)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 393,715 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, January 9, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,798 from the 387,917 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 5,238 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,537,960 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 16.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number as reported Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 148,909 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia, up from 135,863 reported Thursday. VDH has not shared new vaccine data as of Saturday.

Click here for the vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Some Virginia health districts will begin next phase of vaccinations Monday

As of Saturday, there are 5,381 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s count of 5,312.

3,032 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Friday’s count of 2,991.

32,833 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

