Advertisement

Huff leads No. 22 Virginia past Boston College, 61-49

Virginia's Jay Huff (30) drives past Boston College's Demarr Langford Jr. (15) during the first...
Virginia's Jay Huff (30) drives past Boston College's Demarr Langford Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Jimmy Golen
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds to lead No. 22 Virginia to a 61-49 victory over Boston College.

Sam Hauser scored 17 with 10 boards to help the Cavaliers win their third straight since a defeat to top-ranked Gonzaga.

DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 14 and CJ Felder had nine points and nine rebounds for BC, which managed a season-low points.

The Eagles have lost eight of their last nine matchups against Virginia. The one victory was in January against the No. 18 and defending NCAA champion Cavaliers.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Snow bands advancing into the region overnight
Road temperatures will get down to around freezing overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low...
Potential refreeze overnight; Sunny weekend expected
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in...
Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia gubernatorial candidate faces Facebook restrictions

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Preston carries Liberty past Kennesaw State, 69-63
Former Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda throws out the first pitch before Game 3 of...
Tommy Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93
Virginia Tech to face South Carolina in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Democrat Stacey Abrams, walks on Senate floor before of members of Georgia's Electoral College...
Chattanooga fires football assistant after ‘appalling’ Abrams tweet; coach is former Tech player